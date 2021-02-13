School mindfulness programs try to calm ‘storm of stresses’

Sixth-grader Sarah Greenblatt talks about the CHILL Mindfulness Room at Pleasant Hills Middle School on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pleasant Hills, Pa. The room was set up in conjunction with the Chill Project by AHN. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A small group of sixth-graders filtered into a classroom whose very design indicated that this would be a different sort of class.

Muted colors were backlighting cutouts in the shape of cloud, floor lamps and decorative lights created a calming effect and in the corners smaller arrangements of seats offered comfortable settings where students could drop in during the day, collect their thoughts and relax.

Proponents of mindfulness — which incorporates deep-breathing exercises and other relaxation techniques — say it helps students, teachers and others reduce anxiety and face their challenges with calm confidence