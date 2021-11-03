School bus driver, student die in semi crash on I-79 in Pa.

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN)- Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl and a school bus driver Tuesday.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Muddy Creek Township. Pennsylvania State Police say that the vehicle and bus collided as they were both traveling north on I-79.

Reports state that a 14-year-old passenger on the bus and the 31-year-old male driver died.

Other injured passengers on the bus were taken by either medical helicopter or ambulance to Children’s Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

The truck driver was not injured, according to police.

Troopers say that the northbound lane of I-79 was closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash is still under investigation.