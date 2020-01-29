Satellites orbiting Earth could collide over Pittsburgh

They'll pass close enough that there's a 1 in 100 chance they collide

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Two satellites are on a collision course, and it could happen above Pittsburgh.

The timing is at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The two satellites haven’t been used in a while. The larger one is the size of a small car; it was a space telescope. The other one is about the size of a trash can.

These two satellites are 559 miles above Earth. They’ll pass close enough that there’s a 1 in 100 chance they collide.

“If they do physically collide, they’re going to hit each other at 9 miles a second, so they’re both going to be decimated into multiple tiny pieces, and that causes problems for future missions because now you’ve got all this extra space junk out there that could potentially collide with satellites,” said Patrick Durrell, an astronomer at Youngstown State University.

If these satellites collide, people would not be in any danger. No debris is going to be raining down, and any pieces that would eventually fall to the Earth would burn up in the atmosphere.