(WKBN) – Route 5 in Pennsylvania which runs parallel to Interstate 90 near the lakeshore is closed from Nagle Road in Lawrence Park in Erie County to the New York state line due to extremely windy conditions.

The closure is expected to remain in place until the weather conditions improve and the roadway is cleared, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

High winds have impacted power lines and downed trees across Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Thousands of customers have lost power in the area.

FirstEnergy said Monday that high winds with this storm were a big concern. They have extra crews out and others on standby to address issues.

