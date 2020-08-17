Romantic reality series to start, features Islander from Pittsburgh

(WKBN) – CBS announced Monday that the Islanders looking for love this summer on season two of Love Island begins next Monday and one of the Islanders is from Western Pennsylvania.

This season, 23-year-old Connor Trott from Pittsburgh will be one of the Islanders featured on the show.

Love Island premieres Monday, August 24, 8 to 10 p.m. on the CBS Television Network.

In this reality show, 11 singles are set up to find their perfect match.

New episodes continue nightly, including the Saturday night episode “Love Island: More to Love,” featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage.

The season will also be available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return for season two.

After months spent in isolation and virtual dating, the Islanders will have the opportunity to date and get to know each other in person while shooting in Las Vegas, sequestered in a “bubble” at a villa on top of Ceasars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Love Island is a summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon.

A group of single “Islanders” come together for a summer of dating, romance and ultimately relationships.

Every few days, the Islanders pair up. Those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

