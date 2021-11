HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Work is expected to start Thursday on a project to replace the bridges that run across the Shenango River between Hermitage and Sharpsville.



The work will be done between Canal St. in Sharpsville and the Shenango River Lake Recreation Area in Hermitage.



One lane will remain open and traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.



Work is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2023.