Road restrictions in place for snowy Pennsylvania highways

OK TO REUSE Adobe Stock

Drivers should avoid traveling, if possible

(WKBN) – There are road restrictions in Pennsylvania Monday due to the snowy weather.

Starting at 9 a.m., Tier 4 restrictions will be in place on these roads:

Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border

The entire length of Route 33 in both directions

The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions

Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey border

The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions

The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 78 (Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56) to Interstate 80 (Pocono Interchange, Exit 95)

Tier 4 restrictions mean commercial vehicles, school buses, commercial buses, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, motor coaches and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not allowed.

Tier 3 restrictions will be in place on the following roads:

Interstates 76, 276 and 95 (PA Turnpike mainline) from Interstate 81 (Carlisle interchange, Exit 226) to the New Jersey border

Interstate 80 from Interstate 90 to Interstate 81

All of Interstate 81 in both directions

All of Interstate 83 in both directions

Interstate 283 in both directions

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike northeast extension) from Interstate 276 (PA Turnpike mainline) to Interstate 78 (Lehigh Valley interchange, Exit 56)

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike northeast extension) from Interstate 80 (Pocono interchange, Exit 95) to Interstate 81 (Clarks Summit interchange, Exit 131)

These roads will be under Tier 3 restrictions, which means no commercial vehicles will be allowed, except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. School buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not allowed either.

Tier 1 restrictions will be in place on these roads:

Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line

Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) from Breezewood Interchange, Exit 161, to Interstate 81 (Carlisle Interchange, Exit 226)

Interstate 80 in both directions from Interstate 99 to Interstate 79

The entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following is not allowed:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices

Motorcycles

Drivers should avoid traveling, if possible.