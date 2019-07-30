Rising Philadelphia rapper killed in drive-by shooting at music video set

They were about to start filming a promotional video for Bankroll Gambino's music video when gunshots rang out

PHILADELPHIA (CNN Newsource) – Rising rapper Bankroll Gambino shot a music video in his southwest Philadelphia neighborhood Saturday. The next night, the 21-year-old lost his life to gun violence.

His real name was Ezra Weah. He moved to Philadelphia from Liberia when he was 5 months old.

Weah’s aunt, Francis Tailey, was stopped by police when she got to the scene.

“‘We cannot allow you to see him laying on the place like that,'” she said. “Body stretched out there. Yeah, just can’t wrap my head around it. It’s hard to deal with. It’s very difficult.”

Police say Weah was standing with a group of about ten men outside of a home on Carroll Street Sunday night.

They were about to start filming a promotional video for Bankroll Gambino’s music video when gunshots rang out.

Six people were hit. One victim remains in critical condition.

Weah was shot in the head and killed.

“I just can’t understand. Cannot understand it. Why, what happened, why’d they have to shoot, who did it? We have no clue. We have no idea who did it,” Tailey said.

Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. Jason Smith says Weah may have been targeted because he was shot at while in a vehicle in the morning.

“Homicide investigators located the decedent’s vehicle parked in the rear of his residence. The vehicle has three penetrating bulletholes.”

Police say Weah had a loaded gun on him when he was killed.

He had four prior arrests, according to court records.

Weah’s manager, Kenny Blake, says he’s still in shock over his artist’s death.

“He was a good kid. Very good. I’m hurt.”