LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed and four firefighters were injured in a four-alarm Lewistown house fire early Tuesday morning on Logan Street.

Lewistown Borough Fire Chief Bob Barlett confirmed with abc27 that four firefighters suffered burn injuries and two were sent to the hospital. All four firefighters are expected to recover.

One home was destroyed and three others suffered moderate to heavy damage. Six adults and three children were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The home that was destroyed was torn down due to the overwhelming damage.

The identity of the person killed in the fire and the cause of the blaze have not been released by officials at this time. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause.