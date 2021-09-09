Republicans start election ‘investigation’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate held their first hearing in what they call a “forensic investigation” into last year’s presidential election, with Democrats calling it an extension of a national campaign to attack voting rights following former President Donald Trump’s loss.

It initially had been ardently pressed by senators vowing to bring an Arizona-style election “audit” to Pennsylvania.

Republicans say the hearings are about improving the election system going forward, not about Trump or overturning the election.

The subject of the hearing was to discuss pre-election guidance to counties by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on how to handle aspects of the state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.