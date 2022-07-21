HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are suing again in an attempt to throw out Pennsylvania’s broad mail-in voting law.

The new lawsuit that was filed late Wednesday contends that the court must invalidate the law because of a provision that says it is “void” if any of its requirements are struck down in court. The lawsuit says the “non-severability” provision was triggered in a May 20 decision by a federal appeals court panel concerning mail-in ballots in a Lehigh County judicial race from last November.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the decision didn’t trigger the provision. In any case, courts have taken a dim view of non-severability provisions in the past and declined to enforce them.