Republicans aim again to block Pennsylvania governor’s climate strategy

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference offering updates regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Legislature are reprising a fight from last year, passing legislation to require Gov. Tom Wolf to go through them if he wants to impose a price on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The bill passed 35-15 in the Senate Monday, a veto-proof majority for a bill that Wolf’s office says he’ll veto.

The bill still must go to the House.

Wolf last year vetoed a similar bill to prevent him from unilaterally bringing Pennsylvania into the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Wolf’s top priority to fight climate change.

The organization sets a price on carbon dioxide emissions emitted by fossil fuel-fired power plants.