Report: Man exposed himself at Lawrence County cemetery

Pennsylvania

Police lights, siren, officers generic

Credit: vmargineanu via Gettyimages

WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are trying to identify a man who exposed himself to another man while at a cemetery in Lawrence County.

According to a police report, the incident happened April 3 around 7:10 p.m. in Wilmington Township.

Police said the unidentified man exposed his genitals to a 35-year-old man who was standing next to his car at the cemetery on State Highway 208.

The man then left in a dark-colored Ford SUV and was last seen heading east on 208 toward New Wilmington.

