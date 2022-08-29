PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – President Biden is expected to be coming to Pittsburgh for Labor Day.

While KDKA reports that Biden will likely be in Pittsburgh, it’s unknown if he will walk in their parade.

The White House is expected to make an announcement sometime on Monday.

Biden walked in Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade in 2018, before he was president. He was expected to be there again in 2020, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade was canceled in both 2020 and 2021, so this will be the first parade since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate candidate and Lt. Governor John Fetterman is also planning to be at the parade with governor candidate Josh Shapiro, according to KDKA.