(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly spoke on Tuesday on overturning Roe v. Wade.

The 16th District Republican introduced the Heartbeat Protection Act to the House in February, which is similar to heartbeat bills already in place in some states, including Ohio.

It would prosecute doctors who perform abortions after six weeks. It has an exception when the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother.

The bill has over 100 co-sponsors.

“So we have a piece called the Heartbeat Bill and the Heartbeat Bill at that point, other than a case of the mother’s health being in jeopardy, that child cannot be aborted,” Kelly said.

He says women who violate the proposed legislation would not be subject to prosecution.