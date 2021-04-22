Rabid bat bites Pennsylvania child; other kids might have handled it

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment

PITCAIRN, Pa. (AP) – A rabid bat has bitten one child in Pennsylvania, and health officials are urging the parents of three other children who might have handled the bat to seek medical attention for them.

The animal was captured on Monday in Pitcairn, about 15 miles east of Pittsburgh.

A resident brought it to the Allegheny County Health Department for testing the following day.

County health officials said Thursday that the bat tested positive for rabies.

At least one child was bitten and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Health Department says that several children might have passed the bat around.

