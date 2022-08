ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A well-known eatery in Summit Township is about to close its doors for good.

According to an employee, notice was given that the Quaker Steak and Lube on Peach Street will be closing on Sept. 18.

The closure only affects the Peach Street location, which is part of Scott Enterprises.

Employees were also notified that they are welcome to apply to positions at other Scott Enterprise businesses.