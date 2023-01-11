JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been sentenced on charges stemming from a DUI and for violating a protection from abuse order (PFA).

Paul Hetrick, 45, was sentenced to complete a 12-month ARD/DUI program, pay administrative fees and a license suspension after he was charged in September 2022 for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents.

Hetrick also pleaded guilty to violating a PFA order in October and December 2022 and will serve six months of probation for each.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services, the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program offers an offender a chance to make a fresh start after participating in a rehabilitative program. ARD also offers the possibility of dismissed charges and the expungement of the offender’s arrest record.

Punxsutawney Area School Board President Matt Kengersky told WTAJ the board held a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 where they voted 8-0 to approve what he described as the Statment of Charges to dismiss Hetrick as principal. Kengersky explained the vote was not to dismiss Hetrick but to begin the dismissal process.

“Mr. Hetrick will be provided with notice of these charges and informed of his legal rights, which include, among other things, his right to request a hearing in front of the board,” Kengersky said. “As this is a pending personnel matter, the Board will not make any further comments related to this matter unless or until official board action is taken.”

Kengersky added that Hetrick has the option to request the hearing be private or public. A hearing date has not been finalized.