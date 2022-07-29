ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper was shot after responding to a disturbance call just after 12 a.m. Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect in the shooting is Damian Bradford, who was convicted in 2006 in murder for hire of Dr. Gulam H. Moonda of Hermitage.

In a PSP press release, Troop D revealed that an unnamed officer was shot in the leg at the Franklin Mini-Mart on Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa.

In the store, two troopers responding to a disturbance call found an armed man who shot at them. The troopers were able to take that man into custody.

The injury was reportedly not life-threatening and the trooper is being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital. The other trooper is being looked at for minor injuries.

There will be a press conference Friday at 8:30 a.m. to give more details on the incident.