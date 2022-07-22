LOWER OXFORD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A corporal with Pennsylvania State Police is being charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after an incident while on duty in December.

It happened in Chester County.

According to a press release from PSP, a criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division. It alleges Corporal Michael Perillo, who has been with PSP since 2006, responded to an incident involving a loose horse on the road.

According to the news release, when he got there, Perillo drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall. Then, using his cruiser, Perillo pinned the horse to the pavement, where it was then euthanized by another trooper.

The horse was on the shoulder of Route 1 in Lower Oxford Township. The release states it had already been struck by a driver before troopers were called.

Perillo is charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

Currently, he is suspended without pay. He was arraigned Friday, and his bail was set at $50,000.