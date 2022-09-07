PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced seven men were arrested during an undercover prostitution sting in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 1 around 10:00 p.m., an investigation was done in Plains Township to arrest commercial sex buyers.

As a result of the undercover sting, PSP say the following seven men have been arrested after they met an undercover trooper for purpose of paying for sexual acts;

22-year-old from Scranton

39-year-old from Dallas

40-year-old from Hughestown

33-year-old from Scranton

55-year-old from Ashley

46-year-old from Dunmore

26-year-old from Wilkes-Barre

Police say all seven men are facing charges of patronizing prostitutes. Eyewitness News will publish the names of the accused once formal charges have been filed.