(WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police has released its annual crash and enforcement report for the 2023 Christmas season.

The report covers the three-day holiday period of Dec. 23-25. During this time, PSP covered 404 crashes and completed 198 arrests.

The total number of crashes is significantly down from the 661 crashes reported in 2022. Also down was the total of fatal crashes (3), people killed (3), and people injured (70). In 2022, there were 5 fatal crashes with 7 fatalities, and 113 people were injured.

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations 2023 198 1,036 22 2022 116 451 11 Data courtesy of PSP

Both years had 36 alcohol-related crashes, but 2023 had no fatalities in this category whereas 2022 had two.

The holiday season isn’t over yet, and with New Year’s just a week away, PSP reminds people to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if holiday plans involve alcohol.