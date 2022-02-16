NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- According to our CBS affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh, the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for at least the next few hours because of a fatal accident.

Emergency responders are clearing the area while traffic is being detoured away from the westbound lanes between Cranberry and New Castle. Pennsylvania State Police said that the crash happened at 3 a.m. near mile marker 20 of I-76.

PSP said that the area has been closed for the past 3 hours.

PSP said that multiple vehicles and one pedestrian were involved in the accident. PSP also confirmed that one person was killed.

PennDOT released the following detour information: