WASHINGTON Twp., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental death in which a man was found dead in a pond in Lawrence County.

Troopers said Kevin Eggleston, 55, of New Castle, was found dead after he was swimming in a pond on the 200 block of Kino Road in Washington Township.

Witnesses on the scene said Eggleston had drowned.

PSP determined that other witnesses were present prior to emergency response arrival. Reports said that witnesses never returned or left contact information.

Any additional witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Napolitano at 724-598-2211.