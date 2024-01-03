HARRISBURG Pa. (WKBN)- The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released their annual New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement report on Wednesday.

According to the press release, from December 30- January 1, PSP investigated 336 crashes, in which five people lost their lives and 68 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 47 of those crashes.

The PSP said that 326 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI).

Troopers also issued the following citations:

3,833 speeding citations.

344 citations for failing to wear a seat belt.

56 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

According to crash data, total crashes, people injured, and alcohol-related crashes were all down compared to 2023. However, there were five fatal crashes in 2024 compared to none in 2023. One of the fatalities this year was alcohol-related.

According to enforcement data, DUI arrests, speeding citations, child seat citations, and seat belt citations are all down compared to 2023. Other citations were up in 2024 compared to 2023.

To view more information, click on the 2024 New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement report.