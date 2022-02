CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a “police incident” in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Ammerman, there is no danger to the public at this time. The incident occurred on Brittney Drive in Carlisle, but additional information is not being released at this time.

State Police are asking the public to avoid the area as police investigate.

