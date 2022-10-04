WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania State Police say human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

Joan Marie Dymond was 14 years old when she disappeared from the Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969.

The remains of the young woman, previously known only as Jane “Newport” Doe, were discovered Nov. 17, 2012, on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township.

An examination determined the remains were those of a female, estimated to be in her mid-teens to early 20s, who died under suspicious circumstances. Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s.

The Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP’s Shickshinny station submitted the victim’s DNA profile to national databases for comparison to other profiles on record with negative results. The remains were later submitted to Othram, Inc. in March 2022 to undergo genetic genealogy testing.

Othram, Inc. provided troopers with possible family members of Jane “Newport” Doe, including the family of Joan Marie Dymond, who provided DNA samples. When those samples were compared to the DNA profile of the remains found in 2012, lab results received earlier this month indicated the remains of Jane “Newport” Doe are the remains of Joan Marie Dymond.

PSP is now asking for the public’s help to find the individual responsible for her death. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should call the Shickshinny station at 570-542-4117.