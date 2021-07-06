PSP: Crash and citation numbers decrease compared to 2019 July 4th weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have released enforcement results from the holiday weekend.

The results cover incidents investigated only by PSP troopers between July 2 and 5 of this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, results were not recorded in 2020 but they were recorded over the 2019 Independence Day driving period of five days.

PSP made 503 arrests for driving under the influence compared to 975 in 2019.

Troopers issued 8,935 speeding citations compared to 12,118 in 2019.

They cited 600 people for not wearing seatbelts compared to 919 in 2019.

They also issued 203 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats compared to 294 in 2019.

Troopers responded to a total of 680 crashes where 195 people were injured and nine were killed. Alcohol was cited as a factor in four of those fatal crashes.

In 2019, 975 crashes were investigated with 287 people injured and nine killed. Alcohol was cited as a factor in one of those fatal crashes.