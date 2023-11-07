Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One of Pennsylvania’s Ten Most Wanted fugitives has been arrested across state lines after a year-long manhunt.

According to a release, 30-year-old Rakeem Markel Jones was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 6 in the state of Georgia. This comes after a year-long investigation by the PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Fugitive Apprehension Unit and members of the United States Marshalls Service (USMS).

Jones was reportedly wanted by the PA State Police, Troop E-Erie Barracks, Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) and City of Erie Police Department for a shooting incident on June 25, 2022, where PSP and the Erie Police Department allege Jones and another suspect, Shadarryl Jones, fired multiple gunshots at Erie police officers and PSP troopers during a car chase.

“Him attempting to shoot three officers, two PA state policemen and one of our officers here, it’s a relief to us, and we thank Erie police officers and the U.S. Marshals here that have been working so hard and diligently,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.

Shadarryl Jones was previously taken into custody back in August 2022 and was later brought to the Erie County Jail.

Rakeem Jones faces the following charges:

Attempted homicide;

Aggravated assault;

Robbery;

Simple assault;

Recklessly endangering another person;

And other firearms-related offenses

The release goes on to state the BCI Fugitive Apprehension Unit learned of Jones’ whereabouts at a Grovetown, Georgia residence.

Then on Nov. 6, the apprehension Unit and members of the USMS Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce (SERFTF) confirmed Jones to be inside the Georgia residence, where he later emerged and was taken into custody without incident.

Jones was transported to Columbia County Jail in Appling, Ga. pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.

“It’s certainly been a concerted effort amongst all the law enforcement officers, not only here but our state, local and federal partners in finding Mr. Jones, so we’re glad that it ended the way it did. It endly peacefully, the individual surrendered without incident,” Deputy Chief Lorah added.