(WKBN) – Some Pennsylvania State Police troopers are wearing body cameras for the first time.

Forty-three troopers in Carlisle are testing the cameras on the job as part of a two-month trial.

Eighteen cameras are getting passed between troopers during shift changes.

The trial is to help determine policies related to the cameras. When the trial is complete, the cameras will be rolled out to all PSP officers.

“The public expects trustworthiness, transparency and professionalism from their law enforcement agency. These cameras will capture more interactions between troopers and citizens than ever before,” said Col. Christopher Paris.

PSP will keep its in-car cameras too.