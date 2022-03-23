(WHTM) — Americans continue to do what they can for Ukraine as the attacks by Russia continue and the Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Capitol Police have joined the efforts by donating used body armor.

The donated equipment will be delivered to the Vermont State Police and, pending federal regulatory approval, will be shipped to Ukraine. The Wolf Administration is currently working to obtain approval with federal partners.

According to the press release, the equipment will be used for civilians assisting in humanitarian and life-saving efforts as they work throughout the country.

Approximately 90 used vests will be sent from PSP, and 24 similarly used ballistic vests and 15 ballistic helmets will be sent be donated by Capitol police.

“It’s wrong that Russia’s attack on Ukraine made this necessary, but I’m proud of both our State and Capitol police for their support of the people of Ukraine,” said Gov. Wolf. “This small effort will make a world of difference for the humanitarian and rescue workers facing danger every day.”

PSP Colonel Robert Evanchick says the ballistic vests were recently replaced by new body armor and were scheduled to be destroyed. While the vests have a five-year shelf life and are cycled out because of the manufacturer’s warranty, it does not mean the body armor does not work.

“We are heartened to know they can still be put to good use,” Colonel Evanchick said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Learn more about the donations on abc27 Wednesday night during abc27’s 5 or 6 p.m. show.