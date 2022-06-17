(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The group “Erie County United” held the rally outside of Congressman Mike Kelly’s fundraiser at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The protesters were holding signs that said “Human rights are mandatory” and “Our voices count”.

“He is very anti-human rights. Over the past couple of years, he has voted consistently against bills that would help human beings, all his constituents,” said Laura Coulter, Erie County United.

They say this includes voting against legislation easing the national baby formula shortage, and opposing common-sense gun reform. Coulter added that he voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act.

“As a woman, as the mother of small woman, that’s very concerning to me. My daughter should be growing up in a word that is safer and not in a world that is stripping her of her right and her protection as a citizen of the United States,” Coulter said.

One protester said Mike Kelly is against his vote.

“My congressman thinks my write-in vote should not count. I want to know why. He is my congressman and he thinks my write-in vote shouldn’t count,” said Robert Johnson, Erie resident.

The protesters said Kelly opposes common-sense gun reform. Officials with Kelly’s office said that is not true.

“The congressman is actively pursuing different funding opportunities for metal detectors, school resource officers for all kinds of different things that we haven’t necessarily thought about before. We can’t keep on doing the same stuff and expect different results,” said Melanie Brewer, Congressman Mike Kelly Campaign Manager.

Brewer added that Kelly is not against human rights like the protests claim and he is a supporter of the rights of everyone.

“I can tell you that the congressman is an open-minded individual if you will, when it comes to LGBTQ and supportive of legislation that is respectful of anyone and everyone,” Brewer said.

Erie County United is urging Kelly to support a number of issues, including women’s and voting rights.