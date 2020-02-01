Prosecutors: Owner of shuttered Pa. organic dairy defrauded Amish investors

The owner of a dairy creamery in Pennsylvania is accused of defrauding $60 million from the Mennonite and Amish

READING, Pa. (AP) – The owner of an award-winning organic dairy in Pennsylvania that abruptly closed its doors last fall is accused of milking investors to the tune of nearly $60 million.

Philip Riehl was the majority owner of Trickling Springs Creamery.

Federal prosecutors say he ran a long-running fraud scheme that preyed on hundreds of Amish and Mennonite investors.

Riehl was charged this week with securities and wire fraud. He apologized in a letter to investors.

His Chambersburg-based creamery opened in 2001 and produced milk, cream, butter, ice cream, yogurt and cheese. The dairy’s products were sold up and down the East Coast.

