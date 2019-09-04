Proposed bill to cap insulin prices

"You see almost weekly reports where somebody has passed away because they have cut back [on insulin]," Rep. Jeanne McNeill said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Insulin and diabetes — one has long been associated with the other. But the cost of insulin continues to rise, which has forced some diabetics to cut dosages to make the drugs last longer.

Some lawmakers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, say that is not acceptable.

“Sadly, so many people are struggling to pay for insulin, and the price is going up and up,” said Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D).

The cost of insulin in the United States has skyrocketed over the last few decades. The average annual cost for a person with type one diabetes is $5,700, a 600% increase since 2001.

The cost is so high that nearly one in four Americans who depend on insulin have admitted to rationing it.

“You see almost weekly reports where somebody has passed away because they have cut back or stopped using their insulin due to their finances,” Rep. McNeill said.

Which is why Rep. McNeill plans to introduce a bill to cut those costs, setting a mandatory price cap on the cost of insulin of $100 a month.

A similar bill passed in Colorado earlier this year.

“The minute I saw that it was passed there, I reached out to my co-workers in Harrisburg to see what we could do on our end to form similar legislation,” she said.

Just three companies manufacture insulin for the U.S.

There’s no true generic form because of how complicated and expensive it is to make and meet FDA requirements.

Earlier this year, Republican U.S. Rep Mike Kelly, a diabetic himself, sent a letter to the FDA blaming that lack of competition for the price surge.

“The cost of the pharmaceuticals have reached the point where the people who are using it are under-using it. They’re trying to make it last longer than it should. You should never have to do that,” Rep. Kelly said.