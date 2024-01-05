Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The man involved with kidnapping and escaping prison in 2023 was sentenced to prison for the next 25 to 50 years.

Michael Burham appeared in Warren County Court on Jan. 5 where he was sentenced to a minimum of 24 years, 2 months and a maximum of 50 years, 4 months behind bars.

Burham previously pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges, including kidnapping, unlawful taking and prison escape, in November 2023.

He was originally wanted by Jamestown police back in May 2023 in connection to a sexual assault and homicide incident. He was later captured in South Carolina and extradited to the Warren County Prison.

Then on July 6, Burham escaped from the prison. According to authorities, Burham tied about eight-bed sheets together to lower himself down to the ground from the roof. He was later captured after a nine-day manhunt.

