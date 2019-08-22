Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from parish

Prosecutors allege McLoone gave himself a raise by doubling the amount he collected as a stipend for each Mass, wedding and funeral

DOWNINGTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania Roman Catholic priest is accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from his parish and spending it on a beach house and men he met on dating apps.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says 56-year-old Monsignor Joseph McLoone was arrested Wednesday for theft from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown.

Prosecutors allege the priest diverted funds into secret accounts and misappropriated fees charged to parishioners.

They say McLoone used the money for a beach house in Ocean City, New Jersey, as well as spending it on men he was dating.

Prosecutors allege McLoone gave himself a raise by doubling the amount he collected as a stipend for each Mass, wedding and funeral.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says McLoone is on leave and they’re cooperating with authorities.

No attorney is listed in court documents.

08/21/19 16:46:39 (GMT -4:00)