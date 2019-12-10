President Trump to hold rally in Hershey, Pa.

President Trump is expected to speak for an hour or longer and is expected to address the job report released last week

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — President Donald Trump will be holding a rally Tuesday at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.

The rally starts at 7 p.m. while doors open at 3 p.m.

“This will be one of the rallies we have held all over the country, targeting specifically the key battleground states for 2020 and I can tell you, it’s going to be about the same as a rock concert. Wherever the president goes, there is going to be tens of thousands of people there,” said Marc Lotter, Director of Strategic Communication for Trump-Pence 2020.

President Trump is scheduled to speak for an hour or longer and is expected to address the job report released last week, showing 266,000 new jobs were created in the county.

