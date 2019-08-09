President Trump reschedules PA cracker plant visit for next week

He was supposed to be there Thursday, but pushed the visit back following the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso

BEAVER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – President Trump has rescheduled his trip to Beaver County for next week.

On Tuesday, the president plans to visit the Shell cracker plant that is currently under construction along the Ohio River, according to WTAE.

Shell, which owns the Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex, will turn natural gas into a plastic compound. That compound will then be used to make various plastic products.

Trump was supposed to be there Thursday, but pushed the visit back following the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.