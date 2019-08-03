President Trump planning Beaver County, Pa. visit

President Donald Trump exits Air Force One, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, on arrival to Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – President Donald Trump will be in Beaver County next week to tour the new Cracker plant being built there, reports WTAE.

Thursday, the President will get a look at the Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex on the Ohio River.

Shell, which owns the plant, will turn natural gas into a plastic compound. That compound will then be used to make various plastic products.

Work on the plant started in November of 2017.

His visit comes on the same week that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and other White House officials will be in Youngstown. That visit is planned on Monday.