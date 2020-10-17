President Trump holding campaign event in Erie, Pa.

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – President Donald Trump is returning to Pennsylvania for a campaign rally at the Erie International Airport.
The event takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, according to his campaign website. Tickets are available on the website.
Representative Mike Kelly released the following statement regarding Trump’s visit to his district:
Ninety percent of life is showing up, because when you show up, people know you care. President Trump has consistently shown up and fought for hard-working western Pennsylvanians, and he has never taken us for granted. I look forward to welcoming the president to the 16th Congressional district, which is part of the great American comeback because of his America-first policies.”Mike Kelly
