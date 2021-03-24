President Biden planning Pittsburgh stop next week

In this March 21, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Biden is going to Ohio to showcase health insurance cost cuts at what may be the best time for Democrats to talk up the Affordable Care Act since it became law. Biden’s COVID-19 relief law pumps up “Obamacare” subsidies for premiums to address longstanding problems of affordability, particularly for people with solid middle-class incomes. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – President Joe Biden will be making a stop in Pittsburgh next week.

He will deliver remarks on his economic vision for the future as part of his “Build Back Better” plan.

Stimulus checks started going out March 12, one day after Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan.

Additional details are expected to be released later.

Biden traveled to Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, touring Ohio State’s James Cancer Hospital. The visit marked the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act.