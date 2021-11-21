Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Pa. shooting at baby shower

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a pregnant woman unloading presents from her own baby shower in northeast Philadelphia was confronted by someone who shot and killed her and her unborn child.

Police said the 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was hit in the head and stomach shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Lawncrest neighborhood.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Her unborn child was pronounced dead minutes later.

WPVI-TV reports that Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter called the shooting “cowardly” and said, “It looks like someone was targeting her.”

No arrests were immediately announced.