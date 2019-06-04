Pregnant teen riding in car critically wounded by stray shot in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A pregnant teenager riding in a car was shot and critically wounded when more than two dozen shots rang out in Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday near Emerald and Clarence streets.

Police say the 18-year-old woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car when at least two shooters fired roughly 30 shots overall. The victim was struck at least three times in the chest and torso.

Authorities said two parked cars and three nearby homes were also struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

The teen’s name has not been released, and authorities don’t believe she was the intended target of the shooters. She remained hospitalized Tuesday, and further details on her injuries were not disclosed.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

06/04/19 07:50:03 (GMT -4:00)