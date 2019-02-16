Portion of Pa. Turnpike to close overnight for widening project
It's closing between Pittsburgh exit 57 and exit 67 in Irwin
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike around Pittsburgh will be closed for a while on Sunday morning.
Crews will close the Pennsylvania Turnpike from midnight until 5 a.m. between Pittsburgh exit 57 and exit 67 in Irwin.
They're removing an overhead bridge.
Detours will be posted.
It's part of a turnpike-widening project.
