Portion of Pa. Turnpike to close overnight for widening project

It's closing between Pittsburgh exit 57 and exit 67 in Irwin

Posted: Feb 16, 2019 06:23 AM EST

Updated: Feb 16, 2019 06:23 AM EST

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike around Pittsburgh will be closed for a while on Sunday morning.  

Crews will close the Pennsylvania Turnpike from midnight until 5 a.m. between Pittsburgh exit 57 and exit 67 in Irwin.

They're removing an overhead bridge.

Detours will be posted.

It's part of a turnpike-widening project.

