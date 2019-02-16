Portion of Pa. Turnpike to close overnight for widening project

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike around Pittsburgh will be closed for a while on Sunday morning.

Crews will close the Pennsylvania Turnpike from midnight until 5 a.m. between Pittsburgh exit 57 and exit 67 in Irwin.

They're removing an overhead bridge.

Detours will be posted.

It's part of a turnpike-widening project.