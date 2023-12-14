HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Porch pirates and mail thieves have stiff penalties in Pennsylvania now after new legislation was signed into law Thursday by Governor Josh Shapiro.

Senate Bill 572, now known as Act 41 of 2023, serves up specific penalties for theft of mail, packages, bags or letters.

Right now, theft of mail is currently charged under other theft offenses based on the value of the item taken. This new legislation uses a grading system and increases penalties if the thief had prior convictions for theft of mail, according to the bill’s sponsor Sen Frank Farry, R-6th District.

“With online shopping being a growing method of commerce, package thefts have been on the rise nationwide. It’s time to hold these thieves accountable,” Farry said.

Pennsylvania now joins eight other states ­– Texas, New Jersey, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas – that have already made porch pirating a felony.