POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A popular Pennsylvania brewery is expanding into Texas, but is not taking any chances with its secret recipe.

Yuengling, which is based in Pottsville in eastern Pennsylvania, hired a Brink’s truck to take the recipe to Texas. They are building a brewery there to expand into the western U.S.

The 192-year-old secret family recipe needs to be shared with workers at the new brewery, but the company doesn’t want to take any chance that it could be stolen.