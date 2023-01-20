PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Luxury brand Gucci is opening a store in Pittsburgh.

According to Simon Properties, the location at Ross Park Mall officially opens Saturday on the lower level of the mall.

It is the first directly owned and operated Gucci boutique in Pittsburgh.

The 5,000-square-foot store will showcase men’s ready-to-wear, men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry and eyewear.

Gucci’s Cosomogonie collection, first presented in May 2022 in Puglia, Italy, will be available along with other lines such as the Aphrodite bag and handbags with the GG monogram or the Web stripe.