Police: Woman killed in standoff feared harm from Pennsylvania police officers

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an armed woman shot and killed during a standoff in eastern Pennsylvania following a vehicle pursuit had a history of mental illness and believed police were trying to kidnap, sexually assault and murder her.

State police say 54-year-old Betty Jane Tibaldi fled from Pocono Township police after encountering them in Bartonsville late Tuesday night.

Police say an hours-long standoff on Route 611 ensued and they allege she aimed a handgun at troopers and fired once before being struck and killed by return fire early Wednesday.

Her husband was charged with a felony firearms count and having recklessly endangered officers.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney.