SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by western Pennsylvania borough police officers that authorities said followed the discovery of a woman’s body.

Officers went to a South Connellsville home shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to check on the welfare of a 45-year-old woman.

Police said a 33-year-old man let them in and they found the woman dead in the basement, but a struggle ensued when they tried to arrest the man and he fired a shot at them. Police said officers returned fire, killing him.

The names of the man and woman weren’t immediately released and authorities haven’t said how the woman died.