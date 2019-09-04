Police target car, car seat, and any witnesses in death of Pa. missing toddler

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – While an autopsy is planned in the case of a missing toddler found dead in Pennsylvania and with one person in custody, police are widening their search for clues in bringing all those responsible for the death of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson to justice.

Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty said the body of the little girl, who was about to turn 2 this month, was found in Pine Ridge Park in Blairsville, about 37 miles east of Penn Hills, where authorities allege the girl was kidnapped Saturday evening.

An autopsy was planned Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Sharena Islam Nancy, 25, who authorities say had been romantically involved with the child’s father, remains in custody in Allegheny County on charges of kidnapping of a minor, custodial interference and concealment of the whereabouts of a child, all felonies.

Investigators are calling on the public to continue to call in tips in the case and are focusing on Nancy’s vehicle, the route they believe she drove and a car seat that is missing (see photos below).

According to Allegheny County Police, the abduction reportedly occurred at the intersection of Bryant Road and Prescott Road in Penn Hills. Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that following the abduction, the female drove east on Route 22 to the Blairsville area.

Nancy was stopped by Penn Hills Police on Rodi Road at 7:30 p.m. At the time of the stop, neither the child nor the child seat was located in the vehicle. The public is being asked to be on the lookout for that car seat. It is described as an Evenflo Maestro Sport Harness Booster Seat, primarily black in color, with a gray seat area.

Now that the Labor Day weekend is over, many of the businesses along the Route 22 corridor are open today and surveillance video that was not available over the weekend may be accessible. In that vein, business owners and private citizens are asked to review any video footage to see if there is anything that may be of interest to investigators. The particular time frame for relevant video is from 5:23 PM until 7:25 PM on Saturday Allegheny County Police Dept.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.